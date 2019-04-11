GARWOOD, Idaho — One person is dead after a mobile home caught fire in the Garwood area on Monday morning.

Northern Lakes Fire District Marshal Chris Larson said a neighbor called to report a fire in the 19000 block of Well Road at 7:02 a.m. on Monday. A double wide trailer was fully engulfed when fire crews and Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene.

Crews knocked down the fire but found a person dead inside during a search, sheriff's deputies said.

The man who died is believed to be in his 50s, Larson said. Authorities are working to confirm his identity.

Larson said another survivor made it out of the fire alive.

There were no working smoke detectors inside of the mobile home, Larson said.

Larson said the cause of the fire is under investigation and crews are still on scene as of 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.

