Coeur d'Alene man killed after crash causes truck to roll 400 feet down ravine

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), the victim was driving up the Fernan Grade when he collided with a 2016 Ford F150, later revealed to be driven by Bruzas. After the initial hit, deputies say the victim rolled down the ravine and ultimately died.

KCSO says Bruzas showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was given a field sobriety test and found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Bruzas was arrested and charged with one county of vehicular homicide. He is currently in the Kootenai County Public Safety Building.

Several units, including the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, and The United States Forest Service responded to the crash. According to KCSO, this is the fourth fatal crash they have investigated in two months.

Fernan Lake Road will be closed for the majority of Monday to collect evidence. KCSO is asking anyone with information to contact them at (208) 446-2271.

