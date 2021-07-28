'I was shocked': Cat may have been stolen during Coeur d'Alene boarding facility stay

Cristina Salgado left him in the care of Paws and Claws Resort, and she’d called the Coeur d’Alene pet boarding facility every other day to check on him.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Cristina Salgado wasn’t worried about her cat, Smokey, while she was on vacation.

She’d left him in the care of Paws and Claws Resort, and she’d called the Coeur d’Alene pet boarding facility every other day to check on him, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

When she went to collect Smokey on Saturday, an employee accompanied her to the cat room, where about 10 felines roamed freely. Smokey, a 5-year-old Russian Blue, wasn’t among them. In fact, he was nowhere to be found.

“I was shocked,” Salgado told The Press. “(The employee) was frazzled. He didn’t realize the cat was missing before we did.”

Salgado, a Spokane resident, initially boarded two pets at Paws and Claws before she embarked on her vacation: Smokey and the family dog, who she said had to be picked up early because he was too anxious to come out of his kennel or eat.

Smokey, on the other hand, was said to be doing just fine — until he disappeared.

On Friday — the day before Salgado came to collect Smokey — two women reportedly arrived at the facility with three cats in individual crates.

They allegedly said they planned to board their cats in the near future and wanted to see if the animals would be comfortable in the environment.

Nobody got their names or contact information, Paws and Claws owner Tudy Gilbert said, though the women said they’re from Rathdrum.

They also reportedly showed vaccination records for their cats before an employee accompanied one of the women into the cat room.

One unidentified woman — who wore a long-sleeved shirt, a knee-length white skirt and sandals — spent about an hour alone in the cat room.

She allegedly let two of her cats out of their crates and allowed them to mingle with the other animals, but not the third.

As the woman prepared to leave, an employee helped her put her cats back into their crates.

Security footage appears to show the woman pick up an additional cat, believed to be Smokey.

She then allegedly placed the cat inside the third crate.

Before leaving the room, the woman waved at the security camera.

The vehicle the two women left in — a blue Honda with rims shaped like flower petals — was caught on camera. But the license plates are not visible.

Salgado said that perhaps the most puzzling part of the ordeal was that no one at Paws and Claws noticed a cat was missing until the following day.

Gilbert, the owner, told The Press that her staff doesn’t do headcounts to make sure all animals are accounted for.

“We don’t have to do that,” she said. “(The cats are) free to roam around up there.”

In her 12 years of operating Paws and Claws, Gilbert said she never dreamed a pet would be stolen from her facility.

“I’m devastated,” she said. “I can’t imagine anybody being so cruel as to do that.”

Salgado said Paws and Claws immediately refunded the money she had paid to board Smokey and the staff has gone “above and beyond” to help identify the alleged thieves.

But all she really wants is Smokey.

“He’s the perfect cat,” she said. “He’s been a joy to our family.”

Salgado has reported the incident to the police.

She’s also offering a $500 reward for Smokey’s safe return.

“I’ve got to get my cat back,” she said.

Smokey was wearing a collar with Salgado’s contact information at the time of his disappearance. He’s also microchipped.

If you have information about Smokey’s whereabouts, contact Cristina Salgado at 509-263-8734 or via email at salgadocristina@yahoo.com.