Spooky and educational: Old Idaho Pen welcoming visitors for events, despite pandemic

The historic prison is home to a lineup of events for the whole family this October.

BOISE, Idaho — Like many organizations and businesses around the state, the Idaho State Historical Society took a financial hit earlier this year during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

But according to administrators, the group is starting to make up ground - thanks in part to the Old Idaho Penitentiary.

ISHS historical site administrator Amber Beierle says the setup of the Old Pen allows guests to easily practice social distance, even as restrictions related to the pandemic continue.

“We’ve been able to have more people feel comfortable coming to the site. We already per hour allow more people to come in because with four acres, more people can spread out throughout the site," she said. "So, while our visitation numbers just like everyone else are down, we have actually managed to stay a little bit closer to our numbers from last year simply because we have an outdoor experience.”

Beierle says the Old Pen has branched out with their events, even hosting a film festival earlier this year - the first such event held at the site. Filmmakers who participated were challenged to help bring true stories from the penitentiary's past to life.

“13 stories is where we gave local filmmakers an inmate biography, a real story, and allowed them as filmmakers to be creative," Beierle said.

The historical society also allowed an Idaho production company to film a movie - Paranormal Prison - inside the walls of the Old Pen. The filming itself took place last year before the pandemic started.

The first showing of the movie is set for Friday.

"The really cool thing is that they were making this movie about paranormal stuff and they actually experienced paranormal stuff as they were filming,” Beierle said.

She said that the Old Idaho Penitentiary is committed to educating and entertaining visitors, while remaining true to the values of the Idaho State Historical Society

“Our mission is to preserve and promote Idaho History, and we will continue to do that: Provide our essential services as well as provide these relief experiences. While we are doing safety precautions, you can still come out and have some fun,” she said. “We’re here for the scares, chills, and some great history.”

For a full list of October events at the Old Pen, located off Warm Springs Avenue at the base of the foothills, visit their website here.

