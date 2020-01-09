Old car lot on East Sprague to be torn down after at least 3 fires in 2 years

Spokane Valley Fire officials believe the fires are most likely caused by break-ins and people sneaking inside of the building.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A building in Spokane Valley that has caught fire multiple times already, caught fire again on Saturday and fire crews said it's become a fire hazard.

A fire at an old car lot right off of Sprague Avenue had to be put out and this wasn’t a first-time problem. According to the Spokane Valley Fire District, firefighters have responded to the same location at least three times over the last two years.

Fire officials believe the fires are most likely caused by break-ins and people sneaking inside of the building. They said the abandoned space has turned into a serious fire hazard.

The building is mostly charred up debris and the City of Spokane Valley is aware of the situation. They are collaborating with SVFD and the property owner to bring this issue to an end.

According to the Spokane Valley Municipal Code, the city has the authority to determine if a building or structure is unfit for human habitation.

After the last fire, the property was ordered to be taken down but that prolonged because of several reasons including COVID delays.