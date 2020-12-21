‘We can make a huge difference’: Okanogan volunteers building shelters for summer fire victims

Several homes were destroyed on Palmer Mountain after wildfires ravaged the region in September.

This summer's busy fire season stirred up havoc throughout the entire state.

Thousands of acres were burning for days. Any homes standing in the way of flames were destroyed.

Daniel Pratt is the founder of Okanogan Highlands Fire Watch and knows all too well about the damage left behind.

“Just us showing up there makes a world of difference,” he explained.

Pratt started the Facebook page in 2015 - Using social media to update people in the path of dangerous conditions.

More than 17,000 members use the page.

“We have saved many lives over the past five years,” Pratt said. “In fact, we saved several lives this year just through getting the information out as quickly as possible.”

Their focus is now on rebuilding as winter officially begins. For several weeks, Pratt and other volunteers have been traveling up to Palmer.

Working to build roofs for those who lost everything because of the fires. It’s not a big team but they’re committed to helping in any way they can.

“I was up there yesterday, it was like a sheet of ice. It was just a sheet of ice everywhere but we still got there, we made it up and kept working.”

Conditions at Palmer haven’t been the easiest to work under. Snow is now on the ground and it's already a low signal area making it a tough location to find.

By the Spring, Pratt is hoping to have his latest project completed. He wants to expand his efforts this Winter and bring more support in.

“I want people to just show love to each other and be compassionate with one another.,” expressed Pratt. “Have the understanding that we can make a difference, we can make a huge difference.”