OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Evacuations are still in place on Saturday for the Crescent Mountain Fire burning in Okanogan County.

According to Washington State DNR Wildfire, a level 3 evacuation is in effect for all persons living west of the Little Bridge Creek Intersection in the Twisp River Valley this means evacuate now. Do not wait.

Level 2 evacuation is in effect for residents west of Newby Creek Road to Little Bridge Creek Road in the Twisp River Valley.

All people in the vicinity, including Poorman and Libby Creek areas, are advised to be ready, thinking about what to do if evacuated and preparing defensible space around structures and assets.

The Red Cross has a shelter available at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp.

No evacuations are in effect for the McLeod or Holman Fires.

According to the Incident Information System, the fire started on July 29 and has burned over 45,000 acres. The fire is 35% contained as of Saturday.

