ELMER CITY, Wash. — Multiple structures are on fire in Elmer City Tuesday night Okanogan County Emergency Management said. there are no injuries reported.

Structures were lost, Okanogan County Emergency Management will have accurate assessment Wednesday morning.

Nespelem Valley Electric has advised they have electric power off in Elmer City and some areas outside of city.

There are power lines down in several locations. Crews are working on restoring power where they can.

People need to remain clear of SR 155 and Elmer City according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

