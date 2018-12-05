TONASKET, Wash. – The American Red Cross is opening an emergency shelter Friday night for flooding evacuees in Okanogan County.

The shelter at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on 103 N. Whitcomb Avenue in Tonasket will open at 8:30 p.m.

Officials said people should bring prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys, should be brought, along with other items for family members who may have other needs.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Okanogan River until May 14 following the highest flood stage reported since 1972.

Although water levels in Malott, Okanogan and Tonasket will recede some, it is expected to be at major flood stage through the weekend and the majority of next week.

