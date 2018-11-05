BREWSTER, Wash. - Police are searching for a man who went missing on May 9.

Jeffrey James Hammer, 23, from Omak was last seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night at the Columbia Cove Park on South 7th Street in Brewster.

Brewster PD said they believed he was walking at the time of his disappearance.

Hammer is a white male, 5' 09", 150 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes with orange laces.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brewster Police Department at 509-689-2331 or 800-572-6604.

