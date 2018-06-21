PATEROS, Wash.-- Four years after the Carlton Complex wildfire destroyed their city sign, members of the Pateros community can finally celebrate on Wednesday a new city sign.

The community started raising money for the new sign in 2016. They started a Go Fund Me page to restore the sign after lightning struck in 2014 that started four separate fires that destroyed hundreds of homes.

The old sign stood in the community for decades, letting drivers know the town of Pateros was just two miles away.

LOVE this! The old sign was destroyed in the Carlton Complex wildfire of 2014. But today’s a new day in Pateros! @KREM2 #WaWILDFIRE pic.twitter.com/Xy3sBMyXRB — Whitney Ward (@KREMWhitney) June 20, 2018

