OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Thursday saying it had received reports of a possible meteor causing a loud noise across the county.

According to the post, there were reports of "a loud explosion/sonic boom type noise being heard/felt all across the county."

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said multiple people called to report the event, including one caller from the Twisp/Winthrop area that said they saw large meteor flying approximately 20,000 feet in the air before landing north of their location.

Hawley said law enforcement and emergency management are aware of the reports and people don't need to call to further report the event.

Two reports were also submitted to the American Meteor Society, one from Omak and one from Moses Lake, at about 1:30 p.m. today, the same time as the Twisp caller made their report.

According to Meteorologist Thomas Patrick, its rare for a fireball to be visible during the day.

