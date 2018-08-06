OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – An Okanogan Middle School student admitted to investigators she had written a harassing note to herself that then went viral.

The note led to an investigation in the school on behalf of the girl, and the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office got involved.

Friday, officials said investigators had determined the handwriting of the note matched that of the student who said she had received it.

The student eventually admitted to detectives she had written the note after getting into a fight with her sibling, according to OCSO.

“The student said they were sorry it got so out of hand and now realized it was wrong and ‘owned it,’” Frank T. Rogers, the Okanogan County Sheriff wrote in a release. “I miss the days when news was news....when things were vetted.....and now in the times we live....social media is the news.....I know.....it's the world we live in....still don't like it…”

Previously, the student’s mother told KREM 2 her daughter had been bullied before at school and that it was a “huge problem.”

She did not immediately respond to our request for comment Friday morning.

The student’s photo and a picture of the note went viral on her aunt’s Facebook page. As of June 8, it had been shared more than 6,000 times and had around 4,200 reactions.

The note called the student dumb and said “nobody likes you.” It ended with “do us all a favor and kill yourself.”

The community and internet rallied around the student after the initial reports of bullying, writing cards and notes to her to show their support. At the time, the student told KREM 2 she hoped her story would inspire people to be kinder to one another.

OCSO said in a release that a juvenile offense referral form was submitted to Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office for a charge of false reporting.

EDITOR’S NOTE: KREM was one of the media outlets who reported on the initial letter after multiple viewers reached out to us about it and the issue of bullying. After speaking with the student and her mother, we reported the story citing them as a source. The school also informed us they were investigating the issue, which was being talked about in several vicinities including internationally across the web. The family identified the student previously, but we have chosen not to report her name here.



