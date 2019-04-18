OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — After almost five years of recovering from the largest wildfire in state history, agencies and survivors came together at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds to share the lessons learned from the Carlton Complex and Okanogan Complex fires.

Carlene Anders, the current mayor of Pateros and a former wild land firefighter, said the workshop is meant to help the area in the case of future wildfires.

"The goal is for them to have a comprehensive ability to learn how to be resilient to fire," Anders said.

Anders is leading the county's long term recovery effort.

One small step the county is taking to help people prepare for the next wildfire is replacing reflective address markers on roadways, which allow firefighters to find people in the case of an emergency.

Many were destroyed in the fires and never replaced, and Anders said the county is giving out replacements for free.

Anders said a lot of the numbers haven't been replaced due to the overwhelming nature of recovering from a fire.

"You know, people live in increments. They improve something and then they improve something [else]," Anders said. "To have such a massive loss, it's hard to find the energy to start that process again."

Mike Worden of the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said the trauma of the fires have helped the push for change.

"How do we prepare to do a better job? I would hate to say we haven;t made any changes when next time comes," Worden said.

Firefighters and fire fighting agencies reminded people that they should build with fire resistance in mind, using programs like FireWise.

Todd Camm with the United States Forrest Service said people have to be able to adapt when living in a region with high chances for wildfires.

"You can't stay static. This is a fire dynamic ecosystem," Camm said. "Everything here has adapted to fire, and if you're going to live here, you're going to have to deal with that."

Those leading the charge to make changes in their communities are also people who were victimized by the fires, making the cause and important one for them personally.

Anders is attempting to document the hundreds of lives that were impacted by the fires so that their plights aren't forgotten.

In the long run, the goal isn't just to recover, but to also rebuild and help those living in Okanogan County to thrive again.

"I won't say that it can't happen again," Anders said. "We know now that we need to expect it and empower ourselves to make a difference."

The five-year anniversary of the Carlton Complex Fire is just a few months away, and two more events like the one on Wednesday are planned. The first will be at the end of April, with the second happening in May.

Okanogan County also plans to ask for an increase in sales tax to fund a better emergency management system. Officials hope to get the measure on this November's ballot.

