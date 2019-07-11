OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Okanogan County Fire District 6 Chief Don Waller died on Wednesday morning after a battle with cancer.

According to a Facebook post from the fire district, Waller passed away after battling Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"It is with a sad heart that I am informing you that after a tough battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chief Don Waller passed away early this morning at his home in Winthrop," the post on Wednesday said.

Waller started as a volunteer firefighter in Winthrop when he was 16, according to the OCFD6.

Waller marks the second time an Okanogan County firefighter has died since October. On Oct. 2, Okanogan County Assistant Fire Chief Christian Johnson died from injuries sustained while battle the Spring Coulee Fire in September.

Johnson suffered burns to more than 60 percent of his body after flames overtook him and a fellow firefighter. The other firefighter managed to outrun the flame. Johnson was 55-years-old.

There has been no information released on a funeral service for Waller.

