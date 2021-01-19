Okanogan County government suffers cyber attack affecting phones, emails

There is currently no projected restoration date, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Okanogan County government has suffered a cyber attack that is affecting its computer infrastructure, including phone and email systems.

According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, the attack has taken down part of the county's systems and is also affecting Okanogan County Public Health. Offices will be very limited in the scope of services they can provide but will remain open, according to OCSO.

There is no projected restoration date but the county will provide updates by 5 p.m. daily, the sheriff's office said. The 3rd Street entrance to the Okanogan County Courthouse will be closed, but the 4th Street entrance will remain open, according to the OCSO.