OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A K-9 from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and his handler need help from the public to win a fully-outfitted, K-9-ready Chevrolet Tahoe.

K-9 Havoc and Sgt. Tait Everett, a 23-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, have been selected among 29 other finalists nationwide for the Vest Interested in K9s, Inc. K9 Law Enforcement Giveaway. To win, they need votes from the public.

Each person can vote on the Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. website once every 24 hours until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is the only team in the Pacific Northwest chosen for the contest.

Havoc, a Belgian Malinois, joined the sheriff’s office team in 2015. The dog is trained in narcotics detection, and performs searches and patrols. Havoc and Everett enjoy visiting area schools and nursing homes to educate the public about K-9 activities.

“Our patrol vehicles pack on the miles quickly and with an ever-shrinking budget, the affordability of purchasing new vehicles for patrol proves difficult,” Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers said. “Our deputies and sergeants are always thinking outside the box to help the office. This a great opportunity for the Sheriff’s Office and an excellent way to include the public.”

“We always appreciate everyone’s support,” he continued.

