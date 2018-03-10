ELMER CITY, Wash. — Multiple structure were lost in a fire in Elmer City on Tuesday night, Okanogan County Emergency Management said.

An accurate number of structures lost will soon be released, officials said.

Officials said no injuries were reported and the Red Cross is on standby. The Coulee Dam Community Church is also helping anyone who has been affected by the fire.

Nespelem Valley Electric has advised they have electric power off in Elmer City and some areas outside of city.

There are power lines down in several locations. Crews are working on restoring power where they can.

For a short time, officials were asking people to avoid Highway 155. That is the main highway running through the area.

