ELMER CITY, Wash. — Multiple structures were lost in a fire in Elmer City on Tuesday night, Okanogan County Emergency Management said.

Four mobile homes were destroyed and two were damaged, according to local officials.

Four families were displaced due to the damage.

The fire started below Highway 155 and jumped the highway to cross into the Grandview Village mobile home park. The 15-acre fire burned for less than 30 minutes.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

