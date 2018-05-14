The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Monday to the entire Okanogan County until Friday afternoon.

The warning comes two days after Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency in response to the extreme flood conditions in Okanogan, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties.

The National Weather Service first issued a flood warning for Okanogan River on May 10 following the highest flood stage reported since 1972.

Several other lakes and rivers in the surrounding counties have been since issued flood warnings, including Similkameen River, Lake Pend Oreille and Kettle River.

On Monday, Kettle River in Ferry County was measured at 22.54 feet, 4 feet above the flood stage. Okanogan River is also well above the flood stage level of 15 feet. As of Monday, the river is at 18.26 feet and is expected to rise to 21.4 feet by Saturday afternoon.

Since Thursday’s initial warning in Okanogan County, flooding has been ongoing around Lake Osoyoos and Palmer Lake. Flooding is projected to worsen throughout the week as increasing temperatures continue to intensify snowmelt.

The river level has dropped in Curlew, but there’s still lots of flooding pic.twitter.com/ePp9a2m7Fb — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) May 14, 2018

Okanogan County Emergency Management advised residents living close to the Okanogan, Similkameen and Methow rivers and nearby smaller rivers and creeks should be cautious of water levels rising throughout the rest of the week. The county also asked citizens to stay clear of the river shoreline because of large debris and cold temperatures.

The Seattle District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, have helped deliver sand bags to areas in Washington, Idaho and Montana that are experiencing extreme flooding. Crews have packed and delivered 658,000 sandbags so far to counties affected, including Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Missoula and Bonner.

An additional 600,000 sandbags are currently en route to Okanogan County and Missoula County. Okanogan has also received a number of “supersacks” of sand that have been used to prolong water seepage onto the highways.

Seattle District’s Okanogan River basin flood team also helped Okanogan County with berm construction in Oroville along Highway 97 to mitigate flooding on the roadway.

Okanogan County Emergency Management has been updating road closures and sandbag filling stations on its Facebook page.

Oroville residents in need of sandbags can head to Oroville Station behind the Depot Museum. Those in Tonasket can get sandbags at Tonasket Station on Railroad Ave. Residents of Okanogan, Omak and Malott can fill sandbags at the Okanogan Concrete Plant on Elmway, and Riverside residents can fill bags at Riverside FD7.

Okanogan County officials said no evacuation orders have been issued, but Red Cross is available to help any affected residents in need of assistance.

Red Cross opened two shelters over the weekend for those in need. Shelters are located at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Tonasket and at the Ferry County Fairgrounds.

