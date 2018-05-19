OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. – Flood response measures remain in place in Okanogan County as of Saturday morning, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

Incident managers in Okanogan County are, however, slowly releasing crews brought in to protect communities along the flooding Okanogan River.

Officials with Okanogan County Emergency Management said three of ten crews were released Saturday morning and 150 personnel are still assigned to flood response. Efforts are now focused on monitoring the effectiveness of flood control measures, responding to leaks and ensuring the stability of levees.

Okanogan River along towns in Okanogan County is expected to stay about four feet above flood stage and Tonasket homes experienced a significant amount of damage from the rising water levels this past week.

"You can see the houses devastated by it. Same with driving to Omak, the opposite way. It's hitting a lot of people," one Tonasket resident told KREM 2's Taylor Viydo Friday.

Crews worked alongside volunteers to fill and lay more than 200,000 sandbags along the river throughout Okanogan County to protect homes and businesses, officials said. Stockpiles are presents in each community and pumps are in place to keep waters at bay.

The river level at Tonasket is down to 19.05 feet Saturday morning compared to the peak height of 19.48 feet a week ago.

Officials said river levels are expected to remain elevated this week, with a potential surge from snowmelt during warmer weather toward the end of the week.

Although water levels are not as high as early forecasts predicted, officials reminded residents that the ground is still extremely saturated and may be unstable, and residents must be prepared to protect themselves and their property.

Flooding began May 10 when warm temperatures melted a record Canadian snowpack into the Okanogan, Similkameen and Methow Rivers and their tributaries, officials said.

Colville Tribes Emergency Services has issued evacuation advisories for homes within Brooks Tract just outside of Omak, four homes in Malott and four other Omak residences. People with questions about these evacuation advisories can contact the Tribal Emergency Operations Center at 509-422-7419 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Officials said there are no other current evacuations. The Okanogan River remains closed.

Potable drinking water for those in need is available at the following locations:

Oroville City Shop

Tonasket City Shop, 500 Railroad Ave.

Riverside City Hall

For more information, contact the Okanogan County Emergency Operations Center at 509-422-7348.

For additional information on flooding, visit the Incident Information System website. For information on road closures, you can view an online map of Okanogan County.

