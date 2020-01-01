ELMER CITY, Wash. — The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation identified a 41-year-old man found dead after last being seen near Elmer City as Leonard Simpson Jr.

Simpson was last seen walking north of Elmer City on Christmas Eve, according to the Colville Tribal Police Department. A search effort led by volunteers on ATVs and horseback started on Tuesday morning, and two of the volunteers found Simpson's body.

Colville Tribal Natural Resource Enforcement Chief Henry Hix said Simpson's body has been returned to his family.

"We are thankful to all the volunteers that showed up to help with the search and rescue. Although it was not the ending we had hoped for, the body of Mr. Simpson has been returned to his family and friends," Hix is quoted as saying in a release. "We appreciate the overwhelming amount of prayers that helped bring an end to the search for a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation."

RELATED: Snow flurries in Spokane before more winter weather on New Year's Eve

RELATED: Border Patrol K-9 killed, agent injured in crash near Colville

RELATED: “He took an innocent beautiful angel's life and left a child without a mother”