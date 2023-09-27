Eastern Washington gets more than $2 million for green energy investments

The funding was provided by Washington's Clean Energy Fund, bringing new opportunities for environmentally friendly initiatives.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Clean energy is coming to eastern Washington, one initiative at the time.

Eastern Washington received more than $2 million from the Washington Department of Commerce to invest in green energy initiatives. Some projects will benefit community services, while others will help businesses run cleaner, with less carbon dioxide.

“The clean energy economy is rich with opportunities for every corner of Washington state, as evidenced by the innovative project proposals from these rural communities,” said Mike Fong, director of the Department of Commerce. “These investments in diverse technologies contribute to our climate and clean energy goals and support cross-cutting priorities including sustainable climate-smart business models for the agriculture sector, community energy resilience, jobs and economic development, and tribal sovereignty.”

The Spokane Tribe was awarded $990,880 to decarbonize the Tribal Administration Building in Stevens County. The new energy efficiency initiative will save them an estimated $30,000 or more annually.

The Colville Retail Marijuana Sales in Okanogan County is getting $1 million for its K’Wusm project. That money will fund a solar-generating greenhouse for community services and cultivation, according to the Department of Commerce.

Lastly, the town of Winthrop in Okanogan County is set to receive $258,092 for the Winthrop Library solar project.

Seven other grants were also awarded, bringing more than $4 million worth of clean energy projects to life.

