Okanogan County Sheriff's Office looking for missing vulnerable man

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is asking for the public's help finding a missing man with early onset dementia.

According to OCSO, 82-year-old Wiley Early was last seen at his home on Tuesday afternoon. That same day, he was seen on camera at a FIPCU Credit Union in Tonasket before he left on foot in an unknown direction.

Early was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans and dark colored shoes. He was carrying an over-the-shoulder bag and a blue colored grocery bag. OCSO says Early weighs 180 pounds, stands about 5'9", and has gray hair and blue eyes.

OCSO said Early has early onset dementia and may walk with a slight limp.

OCSO is asking anyone with information to call (509) 422-7200.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

