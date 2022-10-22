Okanogan County sheriff deputy cheers with daughter for Senior Night

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash — An Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputy busted a move Friday night to cheer alongside his daughter for Senior Night.
Deputy Tony Marchand grabbed the pom-poms and hopped on the field to cheer with the Okanogan High School cheerleaders.
His wife Alicia Connell said when she asked her husband if he planned to practice the cheer moves ahead of time, he instead joked that he planned to cheer “Will Ferrell-style.”
People watching the game said they loved seeing his sense of humor and heartwarming support.