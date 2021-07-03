Okanogan County announces 3 heat-related deaths

A heat advisory has been in effect for the county and will continue through 7 p.m. on July 3rd.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Okanogan County Public Health (OCPH) announced that the county has seen 3 heat-related deaths, according to a Facebook post.

A heat advisory has been in effect for the county and will continue through 7 p.m. on July 3rd.

OCPH encourages residents to check on friends and neighbors, especially those who are older and most vulnerable, as the heat wave continues.

This comes after The Spokane County Medical Examiner wrote on its website on Friday morning that there are 11 deaths "wherein circumstances suggest they may be heat-related, although autopsy results are not yet available to confirm." The medical examiner's office released this information after multiple media outlets requested information regarding deaths that may be heat-related.

In King County, at least 13 people have died from heat-illnesses and two people drowned, according to reporting from KREM's Seattle sister station KING 5. The King County Medical Examiner reported two heat-related deaths on Monday and one drowning, and 11 more heat-related deaths and a second drowning were reported Tuesday, officials said.