Search continues for missing and endangered 5-year-old in Fruitland, Idaho

Michael Vaughn was last seen near SW 9th Street and S. Arizona Ave. in Fruitland on Tuesday evening. Crews and neighbors were out all day looking for the boy.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — The search for a missing 5-year-old-year-old boy intensified Wednesday as it entered its second day.

Michael Vaughn was last seen near SW 9th Street and S. Arizona Avenue in Fruitland around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.



The Fruitland Police Department said Michael is considered missing and endangered.

Michael is about three feet, seven-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He answers to the nickname "Monkey."

Michael was wearing a light blue shirt with a Minecraft picture on it, dark blue boxer briefs and sandals.

Idaho Mountain Rescue brought in highly-trained and rescue personnel to assist in the search.

Crews from multiple agencies searched the area near Michael's home by ground and air by drone and helicopter. They also went door to door, talking with neighbors.

Right next to the boy's home is a field where crews spent much of the day searching for him.



Neighbors say they learned about his disappearance about an hour after he was reported missing. They say Michael is a happy kid who lives with his parents and grandfather.

Cynthia Walker was walking her dog as the search was happening.



"At five years old, I don't know that he would wander too far without one us seeing him by now," she said. "There are volunteers, many, many volunteers out searching, scanning the fields and we just want to have Michael back, we just want him home safe."

Michael's aunt told us that she is thankful for all the support they've received.

Anyone with more information about Michael's whereabouts should call 911 or the Payette County Sheriff's Office at 208) 642-6006.

Fruitland is a small city in the Ontario metropolitan area, roughly 36 miles northwest of Nampa.

Search underway for missing 5-year-old boy in Fruitland 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: