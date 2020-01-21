SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers have given the "all clear" on Tuesday morning after a suspicious package was found on a mailbox near the Federal Building in downtown Spokane.

The Federal Building is located on W. Riverside Avenue.

Bomb technicians with the Spokane Police Department and U.S. Postal Service representatives were working with Federal Protective Service police.

A post office is located on the back side of the Federal Building.

Traffic is restricted in the area. Spokane Police Officer Josh Laiva said drivers cannot head southbound on the Monroe Street Bridge, and other roads in the area of Lincoln Street and Riverside Avenue are closed.

