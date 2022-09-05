Officer-involved shooting in Hillyard

SPOKANE, Wash — Law enforcement are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spokane's Hillyard neighborhood Sunday night.
According to Spokane Police Department, they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. who said his neighbor was in his yard with an AR-15 firearm.
Officers responded from multiple directions. When they arrived, they asked the suspect to lower their weapon. Officials say he did not comply. SPD says the suspect was shot at least two times.
At this time, the suspects condition is unknown. No officers were injured.
This is an active investigation, we'll continue to update you as we learn more.