Officer-involved shooting in Hillyard

Suspect shot twice after refusing to put down weapon, according to SPD. No officers were injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash — Law enforcement are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spokane's Hillyard neighborhood Sunday night.

According to Spokane Police Department, they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. who said his neighbor was in his yard with an AR-15 firearm.

Officers responded from multiple directions. When they arrived, they asked the suspect to lower their weapon. Officials say he did not comply. SPD says the suspect was shot at least two times.

At this time, the suspects condition is unknown. No officers were injured.