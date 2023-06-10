Things 2 Do | Inland Northwest events Oct. 6 - Oct. 8

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall is moving into the Inland Northwest for the first full week of October, bringing autumn colors and pumpkin spice all over the region.
This weekend, warm and sunny weather is coming, with a rainy cool-down next week. So catch the sunshine and head outside for a fun time in Eastern Washington and North Idaho!
Here are some events going on around the Inland Northwest:
Quilt Show at Inland Northwest Rail Museum
- When: Friday, Oct. 6 - Sunday, Oct. 8 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day
- Where: Inland Northwest Railroad Museum, in Spokane, Wash.
- Admission: Free
Quilting enthusiasts should head out to the Inland Northwest Rail Museum for a quilting showcase! People can vote on their favorite quilts, visit vendor booths and learn more about Inland Northwest rail history. This year's quilt theme is 'Signals!'
For more information on the event, click here.
Spokane Renaissance Faire
- When: Saturday, Oct. 7- Sunday, Oct. 8 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Lazy K. Ranch, 5906 E. Woolard Rd. Colbert, Wash.
- Admission: $15 for adults | $10 for Seniors, Kids 6-12 | Free for kids under 5
The Spokane Renaissance Faire is back in town! From jousting to turkey legs to fairies and more, the faire is ready to bring visitors back to medieval times. Visitors can bring 2 cans of food for 2nd Harvest for one ticket at the main gate (limit only one discount per purchase).
For more information on the event, click here.
Philippines History Month: Unity in Diversity
- When: Saturday, Oct. 7 | 11 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St., in Spokane, Wash.
- Admission: Free | $25 for food
Philippine History Month starts this Saturday, and the region's Filipino-American celebration is bringing its best around the Inland Northwest. Everyone is welcome to experience Filipino food, activities and more. Save your seat and grab a plate for this event.
Spokane Archaeology Day
- When: Saturday, Oct. 7 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, in Spokane, Wash.
- Admission: Free | $7-$12 museum entry
Archaeology Day is back at the MAC! Learn more about the Inland Northwest's past with an archaeological survey and a mock excavation. You can even make a tool with flint knapping!
Camp Coeur d'Alene Fall Festival
- When: Saturday, Oct. 7 | 10 a.m.
- Where: Camp Coeur d'Alene, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
- Admission: Free
This free event brings the fall vibes to Camp Coeur d'Alene. The Fall Festival has free hot cocoa and s'mores, a scavenger hunt, a craft station and more. Prizes are available for the winners of the scavenger hunt!
New Leaf Nursery Fall Festival
- When: Friday, Oct. 6 - Sunday, Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: New Leaf Nursery, Hayden, Idaho
- Admission: Free
Pony rides, bounce houses and other free activities are in Hayden this weekend! This fall festival will also have other artists and craft vendors at the nursery. Come on by to celebrate the autumn season.
Coeur d'Alene Flea Market
- When: Sunday, Oct. 8 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: The Roosevelt Inn, Coeur d'Alene
- Admission: Free
The last Coeur d'Alene Flea Market of the season is here! With vintage finds, live music, vendors and food, plenty of fun and deals are headed to Coeur d'Alene. There's even a Puptober Costume Contest this year!
Annual Harrison Oktoberfest
- When: Saturday, Oct. 7 | 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Harrison City Park, in Harrison, Idaho
- Admission: Free
Harrison's 16th annual Oktoberfest is underway this weekend! The event will host a donut eating contest, cornhole, scavenger hunt and local beer from the region. The event is open to all ages.
