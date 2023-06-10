Things 2 Do | Inland Northwest events Oct. 6 - Oct. 8

Sunny weather, vibrant fall foliage and plenty of events are happening in the Inland Northwest!

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall is moving into the Inland Northwest for the first full week of October, bringing autumn colors and pumpkin spice all over the region.

This weekend, warm and sunny weather is coming, with a rainy cool-down next week. So catch the sunshine and head outside for a fun time in Eastern Washington and North Idaho!

Here are some events going on around the Inland Northwest:

Quilt Show at Inland Northwest Rail Museum

When: Friday , Oct. 6 - Sunday, Oct. 8 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day

Friday Oct. 6 - Sunday, Oct. 8 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day Where: Inland Northwest Railroad Museum, in Spokane, Wash.

Inland Northwest Railroad Museum, in Spokane, Wash. Admission: Free

Quilting enthusiasts should head out to the Inland Northwest Rail Museum for a quilting showcase! People can vote on their favorite quilts, visit vendor booths and learn more about Inland Northwest rail history. This year's quilt theme is 'Signals!'

For more information on the event, click here.

Spokane Renaissance Faire

When: Saturday, Oct. 7- Sunday, Oct. 8 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 7- Sunday, Oct. 8 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Lazy K. Ranch, 5906 E. Woolard Rd. Colbert, Wash.

Lazy K. Ranch, 5906 E. Woolard Rd. Colbert, Wash. Admission: $15 for adults | $10 for Seniors, Kids 6-12 | Free for kids under 5

The Spokane Renaissance Faire is back in town! From jousting to turkey legs to fairies and more, the faire is ready to bring visitors back to medieval times. Visitors can bring 2 cans of food for 2nd Harvest for one ticket at the main gate (limit only one discount per purchase).

For more information on the event, click here.

Philippines History Month: Unity in Diversity

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 | 11 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 | 11 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St., in Spokane, Wash.

West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St., in Spokane, Wash. Admission: Free | $25 for food

Philippine History Month starts this Saturday, and the region's Filipino-American celebration is bringing its best around the Inland Northwest. Everyone is welcome to experience Filipino food, activities and more. Save your seat and grab a plate for this event.

For more information on the event, click here!

🇺🇲🇵🇭 Join us for an unforgettable celebration of Filipino American History Month TOMORROW! (October 7, 2023)🌟 Mark your... Posted by Filipinos in Spokane & N Idaho on Friday, October 6, 2023

Spokane Archaeology Day

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 7 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, in Spokane, Wash.

Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, in Spokane, Wash. Admission: Free | $7-$12 museum entry

Archaeology Day is back at the MAC! Learn more about the Inland Northwest's past with an archaeological survey and a mock excavation. You can even make a tool with flint knapping!

For more information on the event, click here!

Come to the MAC for a day of free interactive family activities highlighting all things archaeology. Combine these... Posted by The Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Camp Coeur d'Alene Fall Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 | 10 a.m.



Saturday, Oct. 7 | 10 a.m. Where: Camp Coeur d'Alene, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Camp Coeur d'Alene, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Admission: Free

This free event brings the fall vibes to Camp Coeur d'Alene. The Fall Festival has free hot cocoa and s'mores, a scavenger hunt, a craft station and more. Prizes are available for the winners of the scavenger hunt!

For more information on the event, click here!

FALL FESTIVAL! 🍁 In case you didn’t see the news, we are having a FREE event on October 7th for some family friendly... Posted by Camp Coeur d'Alene on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

New Leaf Nursery Fall Festival

When: Friday, Oct. 6 - Sunday, Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Friday, Oct. 6 - Sunday, Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: New Leaf Nursery, Hayden, Idaho

New Leaf Nursery, Hayden, Idaho Admission: Free

Pony rides, bounce houses and other free activities are in Hayden this weekend! This fall festival will also have other artists and craft vendors at the nursery. Come on by to celebrate the autumn season.

For more information on the event, click here!

Everything is coming together here nicely at the Nursery for our annual Fall Festival! If you haven’t heard, it starts... Posted by New Leaf Nursery-Hayden on Thursday, October 5, 2023

Coeur d'Alene Flea Market

When: Sunday, Oct. 8 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Sunday, Oct. 8 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: The Roosevelt Inn, Coeur d'Alene

The Roosevelt Inn, Coeur d'Alene Admission: Free

The last Coeur d'Alene Flea Market of the season is here! With vintage finds, live music, vendors and food, plenty of fun and deals are headed to Coeur d'Alene. There's even a Puptober Costume Contest this year!

For more information on the event, click here!

Annual Harrison Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 | 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 7 | 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Harrison City Park, in Harrison, Idaho

Harrison City Park, in Harrison, Idaho Admission: Free

Harrison's 16th annual Oktoberfest is underway this weekend! The event will host a donut eating contest, cornhole, scavenger hunt and local beer from the region. The event is open to all ages.

For more information on the event, click here!

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.