Eastern Oregon couple says a deep fryer sent their baby to the burn unit

Amara was life-flighted to Saint Alphonsus where she was assessed then sent to the burn unit at the University of Utah with 35 percent of her body burned.

NYSSA, Ore. — A family from Nyssa, Oregon is sharing their story about how a deep fryer sent their 22-month-old baby to the burn unit.

Engaged couple, Dakota Fraizer and Alyssa Miracle, are Amara Fraizer's parents. On March 3rd, they say while cooking dinner, Amara reached for the deep fryer which had boiling vegetable oil in it.

"When it hit her head, she closed her eyes and turned her head, she probably saved her own eyes,” said Fraizer.

The oil spilled all over her body. The couple said they immediately dialed 9-1-1. Not long after, Amara was life-flighted to Saint Alphonsus in Boise where she was assessed and bandaged, then sent to the burn unit at the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City. 35 percent of her body had been burned.

"It happened so fast, like within less than five seconds, we had taken our eyes off her for maybe a split second to get something out of the cupboard and it happened like that,” Fraizer said.

"Depressing, it is very heartbreaking," Miracle said.

According to Amara’s parents, she also came down with COVID while in the hospital and is currently on a ventilator.

“We haven't had much interaction to see her," Fraizer said. "She opens her eyes and stuff like that but that's about it,” Miracle said.

The couple said the hardest part is the fact that they cannot go hold her and comfort her during this time



“As a parent, you want to take away all the pain for your kid you know and we can't do that right now,” Fraizer said.

Amara's parents say she is slowly recovering from COVID but will likely be in the hospital until May. She will turn two years old on April 15th.

The couple set up a gofundme page to help with their daughter's medical bills.

