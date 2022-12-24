Numerica donates $40K for youth organizations in Spokane and north Idaho

Numerica Credit Union donated thousands in the name of Christmas

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Numerica donated $40,000 toward organizations that invest in local children and families, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.

In Coeur d’Alene, Union Gospel Mission Center for Women and Children received a $10,000 gift.

The organization provides food, counseling and pathways for families to obtain permanent housing. From these funds, children received $100 in a Numerica savings account and free financial education resources.

“This grant will help the children that we serve get a head start in life as they learn financial principles and establish their first bank account,” said Kristin Cope, advancement coordinator.

“When moms reach phase four of their recovery program, they will be given $100 from the Numerica grant to open a savings account for their child. This grant will be a blessing to so many.”

Three other nonprofits received $10,000:

• Spokane: Lumen High School

• Wenatchee: Community for the Advancement of Family Education

• Tri-Cities: Communities in Schools of Benton & Franklin counties

Numerica President and CEO Carla Cicero surprised the families earlier this month at the nonprofits. She spoke about how having a savings account and understanding money management can influence key financial decisions into adulthood.

“We couldn’t be happier that Numerica’s year-end giving campaign is helping to develop those skills to so many families across the region," she said.

The Coeur d'Alene Press is a KREM 2 news partner. For more from our partners, click here.

