WASHINGTON -- Heads up, Washington drivers! The Washington State Patrol is ramping up efforts to catch drivers who fail to follow the "Move Over Law."

WSP is conducting a statewide "Slow Down, Move Over" emphasis throughout the weekend. The emphasized patrols help both troopers and drivers get home safe by raising awareness about the Move Over Law.

At the end of the day, we want drivers to be aware, cautious, and make first responders work space less dangerous. "Move Over" emphasis patrols start Friday. #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/vvohgtpaod — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) June 18, 2018

The law requires vehicles approaching an emergency or work zone to proceed with due caution, slow down, and if safe, move over or change lanes.

Drivers are subject to a $214 fine if they do not move over. The penalty cannot be waived or reduced.

WSP contacted 3,836 drivers for the mover over violation in 2017 alone. In the last three years, 86 patrol cas were hit and 32 troopers injured after drivers failed to move over.

