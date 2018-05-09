SPOKANE, Wash. — It won't be long before fall hues paint Inland Northwest foliage red, orange and yellow.

There is a new interactive map on the Internet that predicts when fall colors will peak in every U.S. state. You can slide the bar at the bottom to see when the colors will peak in your area.

Here is a timeline of fall foliage predictions in the Inland Northwest:

As of September 24, Eastern Washington will see "minimal" to "no change" in the color of the leaves; North Idaho should see "minimal" or "patchy" fall colors

As of October 1, Eastern Washington will see "minimal" and "patchy" fall colors; North Idaho will see "patchy" and "partial" colors

As of October 8, Eastern Washington will see "partial" and "patchy" colors; North Idaho's colors will reach "partial" to "near peak"

As of October 15, Eastern Washington's colors will reach "partial" to "near peak"; North Idaho's colors will have mostly "peaked" but some areas will see "near peak" colors

Most areas of Eastern Washington will see "peak colors" on or near October 22

Fall officially arrives on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Map courtesy of SmokyMountains.com

