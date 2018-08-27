SPOKANE, Wash. — Even though fall is over three weeks away, the cooling temperatures and fresher air are providing a good preview.

Smokymountains.com has made an interactive fall foliage map which shows every county in the continental U.S. and when fall foliage in each county will be peaking.

According to the map, most of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho’s foliage will be peaking around the week of Oct. 22. The area will start seeing change around Sept. 24.

(Tap on the dates below to view predicted changes)

The interactive map above uses millions of pieces of data to predict fall foliage for every county in the country. Some of the data points in the complex algorithm include:

NOAA historical precipitation

NOAA forecast temperatures

NOAA forecast precipitation

Historical leaf peak trends

Peak observation trends

The map is a planning guide and should not be considered 100 percent accurate.

© 2018 KREM