Washington state’s 15 national parks brought in visitors and jobs during 2017, according to a National Park Service report.

A report by the NPS said national park tourism contributed $677 million to the state’s economy and visitor spending supported more than 6,500 Washington state jobs.

The report showed there were 8.4 million visitors to Washington’s national parks in 2017. Those visitors spent more than $562 million while checking out the parks.

“The national parks of Washington state attract visitors from across the country and around the world,” said Martha Lee, acting regional director for the National Park Service’s Pacific West Region. “Whether they are out for an afternoon, a school field trip, or a month-long family vacation, visitors come to have a great experience, and end up spending a little money along the way.”

According to the 2017 report, most park visitor spending was for lodging or camping at 32.9 percent. Then food and beverages at 27.5 percent, gas and oil was 12.1 percent, souvenirs and other expenses were just above 10 percent, admissions and fees were 10 percent, and local transportation was 7.5 percent.

There are 15 national parks in Washington, including Olympic National Park, Mount Rainier National Park, North Cascades National Park Complex, Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Seattle.

More information about the National Parks Services and Washington communities you can check the website.

