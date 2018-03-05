SPOKANE, Wash. – The state of Washington was given a “C” letter grade and ranked 32nd in the nation, based on government spending transparency, according to WashPIRG Foundation and Frontier Group.

States were graded “A” to “F” based on the content and user-friendliness of their state transparency website, and how well the average American could access information on the website. Eight states were given an “A” grade, with Ohio and West Virginia leading with a 98 percent score.

11 states were given a “B” grade, and 17 states were given a “C” grade, including Washington, New Jersey, and Colorado. The “C” grade qualifies Washington as a “middling” state, with WashPIRG saying they have not made significant improvements since 2016, causing it to fall behind.

“These sites can often be confusing for citizen users. Our focus groups put transparency websites to the test and found only a handful meet the expectations of a 21st-century user,” said Rachel J. Cross, a Frontier Group analyst, and report co-author.

According to the foundation conducting the report, many states websites lacked features that allowed people to search and access data, including a lack of standardized data descriptions and interactive tools.

Four states were given an “F” or failing grade, including California, Hawaii, Alaska, and Wyoming.

According to their mission statement, WashPIRG Foundation, “works to protect consumers and promote good government. We investigate problems, craft solutions, educate the public, and offer meaningful opportunities for civic participation.”

This is the eight report on government transparency that WashPIRG and Frontier Group have conducted.

© 2018 KREM