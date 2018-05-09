NAMPA, Idaho — Violent and drug crimes appear to be on the rise in Idaho, according to the latest Idaho State Police crime report.

In 2017, there was a 2.6 percent increase in violent crimes and an 11.7 percent increase in drug crimes, according to the report. Hate crimes rose by 15.9 percent.

Idaho State Police compiled their data into a crime clock. According to this data, there is a murder every 9.6 days, a rape every 15.4 hours and a drug offense every 41.4 minutes.

More hate crimes were reported in Ada and Canyon Counties in southern Idaho than in any other part of the state.

Under Idaho law, hate crimes are called "malicious harassment" and occur when someone "maliciously harasses, threatens or commits violence against a person because of the victim's race, color, religion, ancestry or national origin." The state law does not yet include protections for those who are harassed because of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

