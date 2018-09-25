U.S. News and World Report has ranked Idaho the fifth-best state for public safety in the nation.

The top four safest states are Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and New Jersey.

Idaho also has the eighth lowest property crime rate in the nation and sixth lowest violent crime rate, according to U.S. News.

The public safety subcategory evaluates both the violent crime rate and property crime rate in each state, as measured by the FBI in 2016, according to the U.S. News website.

Less crime does not always lead to less people in jail. Rhode Island and Pennsylvania both rank in the top ten best states for public safety and the bottom 10 for corrections.

Idaho ranks No. 15 for corrections.

