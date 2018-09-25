Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and that means volunteers and organizations throughout the country will be signing up new voters.

The day was first observed in 2012. It seeks to create awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise, according to the National Voter Registration Day website.

In 2016, more than 750,000 people registered to vote in one day.

To register in Washington state and Idaho, you must:

• be a United States citizen;

• have lived in Washington state for at least 30 days;

• be at least 18 years old by Election Day;

• not be disqualified due to a court order; and

• not be currently under Department of Corrections supervision for a felony conviction.

Mail and online registration in Washington ends Oct. 8 and in-person registration ends Oct. 29. In Idaho, you must register my mail or online by Oct. 12, or Nov. 6 for in-person registration.

If you are not registered, you can do so by heading to Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s website. If you are an Idaho resident, you can head to Secretary of State Lawerence Denny’s website.

