SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington Department of Transportation will stop traffic on Interstate 90 on Wednesday and Thursday nights briefly for rock blasting.

Crews will be blasting from 7 to 8 p.m. on May 16 and 17.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped at Gold Creek milepost 56, and westbound traffic will be stopped at Price Creek milepost 61.

WSDOT said drivers should expect to add one hour of drive time for the closure.

Crews also will be reducing east and westbound lanes to a single lane from 8 to 9 p.m. every night this week through Thursday in the Snoqualmie Pass vicinity.

To keep up with work on Snoqualmie Pass, you can check out the WSDOT website here.

