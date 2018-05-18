The votes are in and the new name for the cross-state trail was picked.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission unanimously decided to rename the trail the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail.

The trail used to have two separate names: The Iron Horse Trail and the John Wayne Pioneer Trail.

State officials said they thought that was too confusing so they asked people to vote on a new trail name.

After voting closed the trail name with the most votes was Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail.

