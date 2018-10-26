RICHLAND, Wash. — Hanford Vit Plant site lifted its precautionary “take cover” order issued in Richland on Friday morning after people observed steam coming from tunnel during filling operations, according to a Hanford spokesperson.

The incident was limited to the immediate vicinity around the 200 East area in the center of the Hanford site and there is no indication of a release of hazardous materials, according to a Hanford spokesperson.

Officials found no release of hazardous materials from facility Tunnel 2 after completing surveys around 12:15 p.m. and lifted the "take cover," according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Lights and cameras placed inside the tunnel showed steam in the tunnel was the result of curing from the engineered grout recently placed in the tunnel to stabilize it. The curing process generated heat and moisture, and once it interacted with the cool air, the steam became visible.

Crews will evaluate the covering of the tunnel's opening over the next few days and will continue to work on stabilization. Federal and contractor employees with Hanford should contact their managers or supervisors for more information.

