RICHLAND, Wash. — A precautionary “take cover” was issued at the Hanford Vit Plant site in Richland on Friday morning after people observed steam coming from tunnel during filling operations, according to Hanford officials.
The incident appears to be limited to the immediate vicinity of the tunnel at this time and there is no indication of a release of hazardous materials, officials said.
Employees are directed to continue to take cover in the 200 East Area until more information is available.
Federal and contractor employees with Hanford should contact their managers or supervisors for more information.
This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it is available.
