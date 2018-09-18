The Washington State Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday morning for Initiative 27, an ordinance banning safe injections sites in King County.

Proponents are appealing King County Superior Court Judge Veronica Alicea Galvan’s decision in October 2017 to block I-27.

Judge Galvan cited Washington state law, which says local legislative bodies have the authority to determine budgets, and I-27 “impinges” on legislative authority of the county.

“I-27 in its entirety extends beyond the scope of the local initiative power,” Galvan wrote in the ruling.

Galvan also wrote that state law gives governing officials decision-making authority on public health measures, and I-27 interferes with the health board and the County Council’s duties and obligations.

However, Galvan wrote that the court was not issuing an opinion on whether the injection site proposal should be implemented.

The proponents behind the measure acknowledge the growing opioid crisis in our region but believe the government should not utilize taxpayer money to support continued drug use.

The King County Board of Health approved a recommendation in January for two safe injection sites, which would allow people to consume drugs under medical supervision.

Seattle is the only city to approve the installation of a safe injection site but has yet to select a location. Dozens of other cities have banned such sites within city limits.

