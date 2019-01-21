KETCHUM, Idaho — Two people were buried by an avalanche while skiing and riding on Bald Mountain in south central Idaho on Sunday.

Both the skier and snowboarder were in out-of-bounds terrain outside the boundary of the ski area when they were hit, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

The pair accidentally triggered the avalanche in the Warm Springs Creek drainage. According to the avalanche center, both were swept up and carried 100-150 yards.

The skier was completed buried beneath snow and debris, but was able to dig himself out after about 25 minutes. The snowboarder was partially buried, with his head and torso beneath the snow. He was also able to extricate himself.

Neither person was seriously hurt, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

