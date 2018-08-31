BOISE — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is one of those events that creates great memories for those who get to see it in person. That's certainly true for one visiting couple from Seattle that got engaged this morning during a brief balloon ride.

Kyle Dykman proposed to his girlfriend Katrina Todd-Krasen during our live broadcast from Ann Morrison Park this morning.

KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert rode along with the couple in a tethered balloon. He says the winds aloft were too strong today for the balloons to safely take to the skies.

EVENT GUIDE: 2018 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

The couple has been together for a year and a half. Katrina, who is from Boise, said she had no idea Kyle was going to pop the question. She gladly accepted his proposal and he put an engagement ring on her finger.

Katrina said the couple will likely get married in Enumclaw, Washington. No date has been set.

As for the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, Larry says the winds should not impact tonight's Night Glow Spectacular which gets underway at dusk in Ann Morrison Park. Admission is free.

