DARBY, Mont. – Authorities are searching for four people who were in a vehicle that drove into the Selway River about 50 miles west of Darby, Montana Monday night.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office in Hamilton, Montana responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. The information reported to them was that there were six occupants in the vehicle and two occupants were able to escape.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Two Bear Air and Life Flight all assisted in searching for the remain occupants.

So far, they have been unable to locate the occupants. Right now, officials say due to high-water and fast moving conditions it is not safe to remove the vehicle to check for the occupants.

Clearwater County’s Back Country Helicopter and Idaho County Sheriff’s personnel and Search and Rescue are responding to the area and will continue looking for the occupants, authorities said.

