GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) - A private investigation firm from Boise is organizing a search for a north-central Idaho woman who has been missing since April 15.

The Lewiston Tribune reports 25-year-old Shawnta L. Pankey was last seen when she and her boyfriend were reported camping along the Salmon River near the small town of Cottonwood.

Investigators have not released the boyfriend's name, but say he told them Pankey took off on foot after the couple had an argument. Pankey's mother reported that she was missing the next day after Pankey failed to pick up her child as planned.

The Idaho County Sheriff's office is still investigating the case and has conducted a number of searches for Pankey. Idaho County Detective Brian Hewson says the private investigation agency, D.L. Investigating, was hired by Pankey's family and the search is not associated with the sheriff's office. The search is set for this weekend.

