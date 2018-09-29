A month after holding two-sold out concerts in Seattle to raise money to combat homelessness, Pearl Jam has announced that some of the money will go toward ensuring no young people have to live outside.

The Seattle Times reports the $1.3 million initiative was announced Thursday at YouthCare's Orion Center for homeless youth.

It was the first major donation the band has awarded since the Home Shows concerts in August.

About $1.2 million will go toward a Seattle and King County effort to end youth homelessness by the year 2020. It will be overseen by All Home, the county's regional homeless-coordinating agency.

The rest of the money will help fund the initial stages of a new Anchor Community initiative by the nonprofit A Way Home Washington to end youth homelessness in the counties of Pierce, Spokane, Yakima and Walla Walla by 2022.

